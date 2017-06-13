First-annual Ellenson Basketball Academy

Rice Lake (WQOW) -- Henry Ellenson of the Detroit Pistons is giving back to his home town of Rice Lake, as he's the driving force behind the inaugural Ellenson Basketball Academy.



Henry's family and a few of his former Rice Lake high school teammates are helping out with the camp. Monday was a skills camp for young players, while Tuesday, free admission was offered for members of the Boys and Girls Club.



"I've learned a lot through different camps I've done," says Henry Ellenson, "through drills coach Van Gundy's [Pistons head coach Stan Van Gundy] put me through or down at Marquette. I want to bring back a different kind of camp with different drills I've learned. Maybe switch it up from something they've done before, and overall I just want to have fun with it."



"We did some games at the end, did our skills work," says Rice Lake seventh grader Aiden Putnam, "it really challenged me more than normal drills that I do. It was a lot of fun."

