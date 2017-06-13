Dalton Roach named top pitcher in NCAA Division II

Minnesota State University athletics news release (June 13, 2017) --



Minnesota State junior righthander Dalton Roach (Eau Claire / Eau Claire Memorial HS) has been named the winner of the fourth annual Brett Tomko Award. The annual award is bestowed to a college baseball pitcher whose on the field performance is deemed the most outstanding at the NCAA Division II level.



This spring Roach recorded a 10-1 record with a 1.56 ERA while he tallied six complete games and two shutouts, including a three-hit shutout in the Mavericks' 4-0 win over Central Oklahoma in the NCAA DII Central Region Tournament. In his 14 appearances he amassed 86 2/3 innings in which he only allowed 54 hits (.180 opposing batting average) while striking out a school single-season record 128 batters. Only once did he allow more than a pair of runs to score in a single outing. In the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference and NCAA tournaments he threw 17 innings while only allowing four total hits in his part of two shutout wins. Roach's 285 career strikeouts are second in Minnesota State program history.



This year Roach was named ABCA/Rawlings NCAA Division II All-America first team, NCAA Division II Conference Commissioners Association All-America first team and National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association All-America second team.



Roach helped lead Minnesota State to a 46-11 record in 2017. The Maverericks, who won the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference regular season championship — the fifth in the last eight years, claimed their fifth NSIC Tournament title and appeared in the NCAA regional tournament for the 12th consecutive year.