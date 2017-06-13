President Trump talked health care, skills training in Wisconsin Tuesday

Milwaukee (WQOW) -- President Donald Trump met with families negatively impacted by Obamacare, chaired a roundtable on workforce development, and spoke at a fundraiser for Gov. Scott Walker (R-Wisconsin) in a whirlwind trip to Wisconsin Tuesday.

President Trump landed at General Mitchell International Airport just before 3:00 p.m. and met with what he called some "victims" of the Affordable Care Act, before giving brief remarks to reporters and roughly 100 invited supporters.

The President is highlighting the "failure" of Obamacare, as Senate Republicans try to get their own version of a health care replacement bill finished.

"And the Senate's getting ready to do something, hopefully it will get done, where we will come up with a solution - and a really good one for health care," said President Trump.

The President has been essentially celebrating the demise of the Affordable Care Act on Twitter almost daily, as he continues to pressure lawmakers to get a bill to his desk.

President Trump spoke for about five minutes, before he and daughter Ivanka left to meet up with Governor Scott Walker at Waukesha County Technical College (WCTC).

That stop was designed to spotlight the President's "Workforce Development Week."

President Trump is promoting the need for more skilled-trade apprenticeships for young people this week, in an effort to close the skills gap and fill technical jobs that are in high demand.

President Trump also chaired a workforce roundtable at WCTC.

"America must not only teach, but celebrate the skilled laborers that produce and maintain the world's greatest machines, buildings, products and infrastructure," said President Trump.

White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus and Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos also participated in the roundtable.

Finally, President Trump spoke at a campaign fundraiser for Governor Walker at the Hyatt Regency Hotel in downtown Milwaukee, which cost $1,000 to attend.

Gov. Walker is expected to announce that he will seek a third-term in 2018 at some point later this summer.

The press was not allowed to sit in on President Trump's speech at the fundraiser.