NWL Tuesday: Express splits with Stingers

By Bob Bradovich, Sports Director
Willmar, Minnesota (WQOW) -- The Express splits a day-night doubleheader at Willmar.

The Stingers win game one by a final of 2-1, but Eau Claire comes back to take the nightcap, 6-4.

Eau Claire's record now stands at 5-10.  The Express gets Wednesday off, and will travel to Duluth for a Thursday night game. 

