NWL Tuesday: Express splits with Stingers

Willmar, Minnesota (WQOW) -- The Express splits a day-night doubleheader at Willmar.
The Stingers win game one by a final of 2-1, but Eau Claire comes back to take the nightcap, 6-4.
Eau Claire's record now stands at 5-10. The Express gets Wednesday off, and will travel to Duluth for a Thursday night game.
