City Council approves two new rezoning request

The Eau Claire City Council met and voted Tuesday evening on number of rezoning requests. Both Hope Gospel Mission and the Brewing Projekt's proposed rezoning plans were approved.

The vote will allow the Brewing Projekt to build an expansion at their new facility on 1807 Oxford Ave. The plan would call for a portion of the existing structure to be partially demolished. From there they will rebuild the north, south, and middle sections of the building. The new structure will feature a brewery and a tasting room.

Council member Andrew Werthmann told news 18, “We're seeing the redevelopment on the west bank that our city has hoped for, for a long time, and that a lot of citizens have been encouraged by. The idea of having that be a food district or a catering district is something we have studied, and now it has definitely come to pass. I think what you're seeing in the Brewing Projekt is an opportunity to draw more folks to downtown.”

Hope gospel will now be able to eventually rotate their facility so the entrance faces Clairemont Avenue. Organizers told news 18 last month that they are still working on fundraising for the facility.