6/14: RCU Charity Classic

Eau Claire (Royal Credit Union) -- You've likely heard of the Charity Classic, hosted by RCU, well this year they're switching things up with the Royal Credit Union Rock the Riverfront.

Registration is now open for the Royal Credit Union Foundation Rock the Riverfront featuring the Charity Classic, a community favorite event that is bigger and better than ever. The event takes place on Saturday, June 24, 2017 in downtown Eau Claire's Phoenix Park, and this year it will include a 10K and 2 mile walk/run, ½ and ¼ mile kids races, "No-K" for non-runners, music, family games, and food trucks.

Registration is available ONLINE or at any Royal Credit Union office.

The day begins with the 10K run/walk at 9 a.m., followed by the "No-K" activity at 9:30 a.m. and 2 mile run/walk at 10:30 a.m. The ½ mile and ¼ mile children's races take place at 11:15 a.m. and 11:25 a.m., respectively. The "No-K" is a new addition to the race this year. Participants start and finish the race by taking just one step. After the races, participants can plan to spend the day in Phoenix Park with music, Gordo's Mexican and Bubbles Barbeque food trucks, and many family activities, including inflatables, face painting, a photo booth, a money-grab vault, and more.

New this year, all registered participants will receive a free t-shirt, meal ticket, and one free charity vote. Proceeds for the event will go to our three partner charities: Feed My People Food Bank of Eau Claire, Boys & Girls Club of Chippewa Falls, and Huey's Hideaway Children's Museum of Medford/Colby. Registered participants will receive one free vote at the time of registration; additional votes can be purchased at $2 each. The charity with the most votes will receive $15,000, second place will receive $7,500, and third will receive $5,000.

Rock the Riverfront featuring the Charity Classic offers beautiful running routes, plenty of family fun, and the opportunity to benefit three impactful organizations. Runners and non-runners alike won't want to miss this event.