At least 6 dead in London fire; figure expected to rise

Cake studio owner wins Best in Show at New York Cake Show with a life-size replica of a bright red, high-heeled, over-the-knee boot, complete with gelatin sequins

Lottery officials say the holder of the sole winning Powerball ticket worth $447.8 million can claim the prize as early as Monday morning.

Still no one claims $447M Powerball prize in California

Jurors in Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial want to hear more of his deposition testimony from the accuser's lawsuit when they resume deliberations on Tuesday

Bill Cosby jury to hear more of his deposition testimony

Kevin Durant didn't really need a hard sell that day in the Hamptons as the Golden State Warriors used their "Strength in Numbers" mantra to recruit him

Dennis Rodman, the former NBA bad boy who has palled around with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, is back in Pyongyang for the first time in Donald Trump's presidency

Church bells tolled 49 times, a giant rainbow flag hung from a county government building and the names of the victims of the Pulse nightclub shooting were read aloud at various ceremonies to remember the attack a year ago

A Pennsylvania prosecutor says "fancy lawyering" can't save Bill Cosby from his own admissions about fondling a woman after giving her pills he knew could put her to sleep

An Army medic who saved the lives of 10 soldiers during a battle in Vietnam will be the first person awarded the Medal of Honor by President Donald Trump

Attorney General Jeff Sessions' testimony to the Senate Intelligence committee Tuesday will be open to the public

Rosenstein says he's seen no good cause to fire Mueller

3 things to watch for from Fed in its statement, updated forecasts and Yellen news conference.

3 things to watch for from the Federal Reserve on Wednesday

E3, the annual Electronic Entertainment Expo, has opened in Los Angeles with thousands of video game enthusiasts, analysts and industry representatives in attendance to play and show off the latest technology that will soon be hitting store shelves.

The frenzy outside the courthouse is growing larger and wilder with each day of jury deliberations in Bill Cosby's sexual assault case.

Two Georgia inmates serving long prison sentences and who authorities say are "dangerous beyond description" overpowered and killed two guards on a prison bus before fleeing in a stolen car.

An American college student who was released from a North Korean prison is finally home but in a coma and undergoing treatment at an Ohio hospital.

US college student released by North Korea home, but in coma

Sources say that President Donald Trump is now calling the House-passed health care bill 'mean' after he helped rescue it.

Centene Corp. says it will begin offering Affordable Care Act coverage next year in insurance exchanges in Missouri, Kansas and Nevada at a time other insurers are pulling out of such marketplaces.

San Francisco supervisors approved legislation that requires employers to provide new mothers a clean space to pump their milk, adding to the board's long history of trying to make the city more equitable for workers even if that means more regulations.

Congress has approved long-sought legislation to make firing employees easier for the Department of Veterans Affairs.

LONDON (AP) — The Latest on the London fire (all times local):

11:20 a.m.

London’s Metropolitan Police say six people have died in the devastating fire that engulfed a west London apartment block. Police say the number is expected to rise.

Police commander Stuart Cundy says he can “confirm six fatalities at this time but this figure is likely to rise during what will be a complex recovery operation over a number of days.”

Cundy says many others are receiving medical care.

Some 50 people are being treated in hospitals after a massive fire set a 24-story apartment block in west London ablaze overnight.

___

11:10 a.m.

London’s Fire Brigade says that a structural engineer and urban search and rescue crews have assessed the stability of the burning tower block in west London and believe it is not in danger of collapsing.

The brigade says “it is safe for our crews to be in there.” It added the cause of the massive fire is not known at this stage.

The 24-story apartment block was still engulfed in thick black smoke Wednesday morning some 10 hours after a fire first broke out. An unknown number of people have died and about 50 others were sent to hospitals.

11 a.m.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan says questions need to be answered about tower blocks around the city following a devastating fire.

Khan had been called to respond after reports that people had been advised in advance to remain in their flats in the event of fire.

Khan says in a statement “there will be a great many questions over the coming days as to the cause of this tragedy and I want to reassure Londoners that we will get all the answers.”

A blaze at a 24-story apartment block broke out around midnight, and parts of the building were still ablaze some nine hours later on Wednesday morning. Some 50 people were injured and several died.

10:30 a.m.

A witness says she saw a member of the public catch a baby that was dropped from the burning tower block in west London.

Samira Lamrani told Britain’s Press Association she saw a woman try to save the baby by dropping it from a window “on the ninth or 10th floor.”

She says “people were starting to appear at the windows, frantically banging and screaming. The windows were slightly ajar, a woman was gesturing that she was about to throw her baby and if somebody could catch her baby.

“Somebody did, a gentleman ran forward and managed to grab the baby.”

A blaze broke out in the early hours in the tower block. Some 50 people were injured, and authorities say people have died but it is unclear how many.