Wisconsin lawmakers express condolences on social media

Wisconsin (WQOW) - Wisconsin lawmakers were not injured in a shooting on Wednesday morning but are sharing their condolences on social media after House Majority Whip Steve Scalise (R-La.) and several others were shot during a congressional baseball practice.

Gov. Scott Walker tweeted Wednesday morning:

Tonette and I lift up in prayer all who are affected by the shooting in Virginia. — Governor Walker (@GovWalker) June 14, 2017

Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) wrote:

Praying for @SteveScalise and the other victims this morning. https://t.co/eZu2fQ07JP — Senator Ron Johnson (@SenRonJohnson) June 14, 2017

Rep. Ron Kind (D-WI) tweeted:

My prayers are with my colleagues, their aides, and the brave Capitol Police who were injured during this senseless act of violence. — Rep. Ron Kind (@RepRonKind) June 14, 2017

Rep. Reid Ribble (R-WI) tweeted Scalise "...is one of the most decent and kind people I served in congress":

.@SteveScalise is one of the most decent and kind people I served with in congress. He always has a smile and optimistic look at things. — Reid Ribble (@RepRibble) June 14, 2017

Rep. Mark Pocan (D-WI) called the shooting "a senseless act of violence":