Wisconsin lawmakers express condolences on social media

By Jesse Yang, Internet Director
Wisconsin (WQOW) - Wisconsin lawmakers were not injured in a shooting on Wednesday morning but are sharing their condolences on social media after House Majority Whip Steve Scalise (R-La.) and several others were shot during a congressional baseball practice.

Gov. Scott Walker tweeted Wednesday morning:

Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) wrote:

Rep. Ron Kind (D-WI) tweeted:

Rep. Reid Ribble (R-WI) tweeted Scalise "...is one of the most decent and kind people I served in congress":

Rep. Mark Pocan (D-WI) called the shooting "a senseless act of violence":

