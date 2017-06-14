Wisconsin lawmakers express condolences on social media

Wisconsin (WQOW) - Wisconsin lawmakers were not injured in a shooting on Wednesday morning but are sharing their condolences on social media after House Majority Whip Steve Scalise (R-La.) and several others were shot during a congressional baseball practice.
Gov. Scott Walker tweeted Wednesday morning:
Tonette and I lift up in prayer all who are affected by the shooting in Virginia.— Governor Walker (@GovWalker) June 14, 2017
Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) wrote:
Praying for @SteveScalise and the other victims this morning. https://t.co/eZu2fQ07JP— Senator Ron Johnson (@SenRonJohnson) June 14, 2017
Rep. Ron Kind (D-WI) tweeted:
My prayers are with my colleagues, their aides, and the brave Capitol Police who were injured during this senseless act of violence.— Rep. Ron Kind (@RepRonKind) June 14, 2017
Rep. Reid Ribble (R-WI) tweeted Scalise "...is one of the most decent and kind people I served in congress":
.@SteveScalise is one of the most decent and kind people I served with in congress. He always has a smile and optimistic look at things.— Reid Ribble (@RepRibble) June 14, 2017
Rep. Mark Pocan (D-WI) called the shooting "a senseless act of violence":
Thinking of my colleagues and all the victims who were injured in this senseless act of violence. https://t.co/WnVudWF5iM— Rep. Mark Pocan (@repmarkpocan) June 14, 2017
