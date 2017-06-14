Road closures, detours during Eaux Claires Music and Arts Festival

Photo shown of the Eaux Claires Music and Arts Festival in 2016

Eau Claire (WQOW) - If you're traveling near the west side of Eau Claire, you may want to listen up.

In a press release, the Eau Claire County Sheriff's Office said traffic will be restricted on Crescent Avenue between Curvue Road and South Town Hall beginning Thursday at 6 a.m through Saturday to make way for the Eaux Claires Music and Arts Festival.

Drivers who use Crescent Avenue are being asked to use an alternate route through the duration of the festival.