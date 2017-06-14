Chippewa Falls Highway 124 bridge reopens Wednesday

Chippewa Falls (WQOW) - The Wisconsin Department of Transportation plans to reopen the Highway 124 bridge to two-way traffic on Wednesday at noon.

On Monday, News 18 reported the bridge was closed due to some unforseen circumstances. The DOT said crews have been making some improvements to the road over the last couple of months, which included some structural work to the bridge. While doing some of the prep work, staff found erosion down by the bridge's foundation that was in worse shape than they anticipated. While the road closure wasn't originally in the plans, the DOT said it is just a precaution.

The DOT will remove barricades on the highway on Wednesday and open it up to traffic at noon.