LATEST: Two people safe after being rescued from Chippewa River - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

LATEST: Two people safe after being rescued from Chippewa River

Posted:
By Jesse Yang, Internet Director
Connect
Courtesy: Eau Claire Fire Dept. Courtesy: Eau Claire Fire Dept.

Eau Claire (WQOW) - In a tweet on its Twitter page, the Eau Claire Fire Department said two people are safe after being rescued from the Chippewa River near UW-Eau Claire on Wednesday afternoon.

Fire crews said the river is dangerous and recreation on the river is not advised.

This is a developing story. News 18 will bring you more information as it becomes available.

Eau Claire (WQOW) - Eau Claire fire crews are responding to a water rescue on the Chippewa River near UW-Eau Claire.

News 18 has a reporter heading to the scene. This is a developing story. Stay with News 18 for more details.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WQOW
5545 Highway 93, Eau Claire, WI 54701
(715) 835-1881
News Tips: (715)-831-1824 or news@wqow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WQOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.