LATEST: Two people safe after being rescued from Chippewa River

Eau Claire (WQOW) - In a tweet on its Twitter page, the Eau Claire Fire Department said two people are safe after being rescued from the Chippewa River near UW-Eau Claire on Wednesday afternoon.
Fire crews said the river is dangerous and recreation on the river is not advised.
This is a developing story. News 18 will bring you more information as it becomes available.
2 people safe after being rescued from the Chippewa River. The river is extremely dangerous at this level. Recreational travel not advised. pic.twitter.com/xkUYc6qk8F— Eau Claire Fire Dept (@EauClaireFire) June 14, 2017
Eau Claire (WQOW) - Eau Claire fire crews are responding to a water rescue on the Chippewa River near UW-Eau Claire.
News 18 has a reporter heading to the scene. This is a developing story. Stay with News 18 for more details.
Crews and boats just dispatched to a water rescue in the near flood-stage Chippewa River adjacent to the UWEC campus. Please stay clear.— Eau Claire Fire Dept (@EauClaireFire) June 14, 2017
