Eau Claire trail, boat landing closed due to high water

Photo was taken in mid-May when the Chippewa River flooded portions of the Chippewa River trail

Eau Claire (WQOW) - City officials are reminding residents to avoid flooded areas in Eau Claire.

In a press release, City of Eau Claire said the following areas are closed:

The Chippewa River Trail near UW-Eau Claire Haas Fine Arts Center

Hobb’s boat landing and parking lot near Water Street

Pedestrian underpasses at Farwell Street and Madison Street

Authorities said flood waters can generate strong, fast currents. With lower water temperatures, there can also be a risk of hypothermia. They said extreme caution should be used by individuals using the river for boating, canoeing, kayaking, shore-side fishing, tubing, swimming, wading or activities near the water. Hazards present on the Chippewa River include high water levels, strong currents and floating or submerged wood debris and trees.

The city is monitoring the Chippewa River at this time. On Wednesday afternoon, it said the gauge at Grand Avenue read 769.8, about 3.2 feet below flood stage of elevation 773. The current crest projection for Wednesday is 770.0.