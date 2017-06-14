Black River Falls woman arrested after hit and run accident

Jackson County (WQOW) - A Black River Falls woman is in jail for being accused of a hit and run accident in Jackson County.

In a press release, the Jackson County Sheriff's Office said it responded to the incident near 130 West Main Street in the Village of Hixton on Saturday.

Deputy sheriffs said they found 26-year-old Rhiana Lloyd, from Taylor, Wis., injured; she was taken to an area hospital with injuries.

Deputies and detectives determined 31-year-old Kristine Eddy, from Black River Falls, was the person who hit Lloyd and left the scene before law enforcement arrived.

Authorities arrested Eddy, and she is facing a felony charge of hit and run. She is currently being held at the Jackson County Jail. Authorities said additional charges will be forwarded to the Jackson County district attorney for review. The case is still under investigation.