Culver's raises $17K for employee with cancer

Eau Claire (WQOW) - News 18 reported on Wednesday about a fundraising effort to help an Eau Claire woman who is battling cancer, and we are happy to report the fundraiser exceeded expectations.

The general manager of Culver's on Brackett Avenue said by donating all of their sales from Wednesday, they were able to raise more than $17,000 for their employee, Corey Eckwright; that's $7,000 more than they expected.

Eckwright has a tumor on her pituitary gland, and they said she will need to have surgery to remove the tumor, meaning she won't be able to work, which is why they decided to raise the money.

Posted on June 14, 2017:

Eau Claire (WQOW) - You can't go wrong with a good burger or frozen custard, and on Wednesday night, you don't have to feel guilty about digging into a big meal.

On Wednesday, the owners at the Culver's on Brackett Avenue in Eau Claire are donating 100 percent of sales to Corey Eckwright, an employee who was diagnosed with cancer a few months ago.

Steve Brick, co-owner of Culver's on Brackett Avenue, said Eckwright will need to have surgery to remove a tumor on her pituitary gland and thus will not be able to work, so the owners decided they wanted to help.

The goal is to raise $10,000 by the end of Wednesday to help Eckwright, who the owner calls a valuable member of their team.

"She comes in, has a smile on her face. You would not even know that she is going through what she's going through. She is raising her son Archie as well. As soon as she comes in she makes everybody's day,” Brick said.

They are open until 10 p.m. Brick said if you don't want to order a meal and would like to make a monetary donation, you can make a check out to "Corey Eckwright" and drop it off at Culver's, 2021 Brackett Avenue, Eau Claire.