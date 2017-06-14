TODAY: Culver's donating 100% of proceeds to employee with cancer

Eau Claire (WQOW) - You can't go wrong with a good burger or frozen custard, and on Wednesday night, you don't have to feel guilty about digging into a big meal.

On Wednesday, the owners at the Culver's on Brackett Avenue in Eau Claire are donating 100 percent of sales to Corey Eckwright, an employee who was diagnosed with cancer a few months ago.

Steve Brick, co-owner of Culver's on Brackett Avenue, said Eckwright will need to have surgery to remove a tumor on her pituitary gland and thus will not be able to work, so the owners decided they wanted to help.

The goal is to raise $10,000 by the end of Wednesday to help Eckwright, who the owner calls a valuable member of their team.

"She comes in, has a smile on her face. You would not even know that she is going through what she's going through. She is raising her son Archie as well. As soon as she comes in she makes everybody's day,” Brick said.

They are open until 10 p.m. Brick said if you don't want to order a meal and would like to make a monetary donation, you can make a check out to "Corey Eckwright" and drop it off at Culver's, 2021 Brackett Avenue, Eau Claire.