Sen. Baldwin asks Army Corps to consider new location for Mississippi dredging project

Buffalo County (WQOW) - Sen. Tammy Baldwin (D-WI) is urging Secretary Robert Speer, the acting Army Secretary, to do more to educate those in Buffalo County who could lose their land, and for some their livelihood.

The Army Corp of Engineers is proposing to acquire 489 acres of farmland through eminent domain to house sand that is dredged from the Mississippi River. Sen. Baldwin, along with Sen. Al Franken (D-MN), are asking the Army Corps to consider alternative locations.

They said many affected residents were not promptly told about the plan and that more needs to be done to to make sure they are fully engaged in a plan that would dramatically affect their lives.

News 18 was at a public meeting in Nelson in early June when many Buffalo County residents voiced their concern over the proposal. Another public meeting will be held in Wabasha, Minn. on Thursday.

The public review period will run through June 23.