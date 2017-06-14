Downtown Eau Claire businesses prepare for busy crowds ahead of "Prex Claires", "Oxbeaux"

Eau Claire (WQOW) - Music and crowds will soon be filling the streets for Thursday's “Prex Claires” and "Oxbeaux" concerts. Some downtown businesses said they're ready to be right in the middle of the action.

Kevin Bergsbaken, with Ramone's Ice Cream Parlor, said they received a brand new shipment on Wednesday, bringing in 46 buckets of ice cream in order to be fully stocked for Thursday's concert.

Staff said they also plan to stay open an extra hour in case concert-goers are looking for a sweet treat after the music. Bergsbaken said they typically see about 400 to 500 people on an average night, but with a sold out show, they're expecting to see a lot more.

"We're getting an extra shipment extra early so we could have full inventory,” Bergsbaken said. “We probably got an extra 40 compared to the normal shipment. So, I would say two to three of each extra flavor. Some of the most popular we had five, of 'This just got serious'."

News 18 also spoke with The Livery and Galloway Grill. Livery staff said they will be fully staffed and ready to have a full house on Thursday, but both restaurants said they are not doing any special preparations ahead of the event.

Some downtown streets will close at 10 a.m. Thursday for the numerous concerts going on.

