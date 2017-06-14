Eau Claire road closures ahead of "Prex Claires", "Oxbeaux" events

Eau Claire (WQOW) - Road closures near downtown Eau Claire will begin at 10 a.m. on Thursday to make way for several music concerts that evening.

Galloway Street from North Farwell Street to Dewey Street will be closed to traffic. No alcohol is allowed on the street. One lane of North Farwell Street will also be closed to traffic.

