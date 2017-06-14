Hotel rooms filling up for Eaux Claires Festival

With nearly 20,000 fans expected to attend the 3rd annual Eaux Claires Music and Arts Festival this coming weekend, lodging in the Chippewa Valley is limited.

Vacancy at Eau Claire hotels tends to be pretty slim when music festival season comes around and this summer is no different.

Local hotels say as soon as the Eaux Claires line up is released, hotel rooms tend to book immediately.

"We've been pretty booked up for a couple of months now, that's usually the case." Melissa Blicher, Director of Sales and Marketing at The Lismore Hotel said.

Visitors make a huge economic impact in the community when they travel to the Chippewa Valley for music festivals. With pre and post concert activities planned around the Eaux Claires Music Festival, guests are extending their stays.

Executive director of Visit Eau Claire, Linda John, said if people are looking for a place to stay for the weekend, there are still reservations that can be made with dorm lodging at UW-Eau Claire.