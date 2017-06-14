Oxbow Hotel prepares for weekend festival events

Eau Claire (WQOW) - Eaux Claires Music and Arts Festival is just a few days away but for many people in the community the party is already starting. At the Oxbow Hotel a special pre-fest concert will be kicking off Thursday.

Hotel staff said starting at around 10:00 a.m. Thursday morning, after the morning commute, the road blocks and the outlining fences will start to pop up. Organizers said they sold out of all 2,000 tickets for the concert and will be welcoming guests from all over the world. Concert-goers will represent 33 different states, and some will be coming from as far as Europe and Canada.

The music will be starting at 7:00 p.m. Thursday with gates opening at 5:30 p.m. Staff said most of the day will be spent setting up the stage and a fence outlining the perimeter of the venue. Organizers said this is a sold out event and will be working with local law enforcement to keep crowds from forming outside the venue.

"We'll be using two different kinds of fences for our parameter, it will be a six foot chain link which will also have a privacy barrier as well, so folks who do have tickets will be allowed in and for others there will be a privacy barrier," said Oxbow Hotel General Manager Allison Gumz.

Hotel staff said the Lakely will be closed for normal service during the event.