WIAA State Baseball: Wednesday

Grand Chute (WQOW) -- Independence/Gilmanton goes extra innings to edge Webster in the Division 4 semifinals at the WIAA State Baseball Tournament, while Cumberland can't get on the board in a Division 3 loss to La Crosse Aquinas.



The Indees open the scoring with three first-inning runs, but the Tigers strike back with a pair in the bottom half of the inning. A Hunter Gustafson RBI single plates Jack Washburn with the tying run in the sixth. There's no more scoring until the ninth, when a Jonathan Warner squeeze bunt allows Jonathan Warner to score the eventual game-winning run.



"It hasn't set in, can't believe it," said Warner, "the whole community's behind us, just really happy they're all supporting us. We've got a lot of support, makes it that much better."

"We came up with some huge plays at the right time." said Indees head coach Darin Pape, "whether it's lucky or not, I don't know, maybe it's just our year. It sure is nice to get to the second day here."

Independence/Gilmanton will face Athens for the Division 4 state title, Thursday, at 9:05 A.M.



Independence/Gilmanton vs. Webster box score

https://www.wiaawi.org/Portals/0/PDF/Results/Baseball_Spring/2017/d4game1.htm



Cumberland comes up with six hits against La Crosse Aquinas, but the Beavers can't score against Blugolds pitcher John Salvodelli, who records five strikeouts and strands six Cumberland runners on base.



Cumberland vs. Aquinas box score

https://www.wiaawi.org/Portals/0/PDF/Results/Baseball_Spring/2017/d3game1.htm