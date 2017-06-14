State Assembly passes Constitutional Convention Bill

Madison (WQOW) -- The Wisconsin Assembly, Wednesday, passed a bill that continues the push for a change to the constitution. It calls for an amendment to require the federal budget to be balanced.



So far, 29 states have voted in favor of a constitutional convention, which would add an amendment to the Constitution requiring the federal budget to be balanced every year. A balanced budget is required in every state except for Vermont, but it is not required at the federal level.



Wisconsin could become the 30th state to vote in favor of a constitutional convention. 34 states are needed to make it a reality. The U.S. has not held a constitutional convention since the founding of the nation. And the constitution has never been amended by this method.



Wednesday, the Assembly voted 61-37 in favor of the bill, mostly along party lines. How local representative voted is in the image attached to this story.



Republicans say the vote shows a balanced budget is a priority, while Democrats call it a slippery slope. They say if a convention is convened, any number of changes could then be made to the constitution.



The bill now moves to the state Senate for a vote.