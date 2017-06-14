EC North baseball reflects on 2017 season

Grand Chute (WQOW) -- For a second straight year, Eau Claire North's season ends at the WIAA State Tournament with a loss to Kimberly.



In 2016, the Papermakers put up four runs in the bottom of the sixth with two outs, en route to a 4-0 win in the Division 1 quarterfinals. Early Wednesday morning, it was Kimberly scoring the eventual winning run in the bottom of the sixth, on the way to a 2-1 win in the Division 1 semifinals.



Huskies head coach Bob Johnson is proud of how his team competed at state, adding that it's not easy to say goodbye to North's seven seniors.



"Love these seniors, you know, they did a pretty special thing, they got to Appleton two years in a row," said Johnson, "they're a great group of young men, they have fun when they come to the ballpark, they care for their teammates, I'm going to miss them, obviously. You know, we've won a lot of baseball games and had a lot of neat moments as a team, and obviously we lose this one tonight as a team."