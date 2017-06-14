Jury sees video of Milwaukee police shooting

MILWAUKEE (AP) - Relatives of a black man shot by Milwaukee police officer walked out of a courtroom crying after seeing video from another officer's body camera showing a foot chase that quickly turned fatal.



The video shown Wednesday during the trial of former officer Dominique Heaggan-Brown was the first time the public saw how a shooting that sparked riots last year unfolded. Heaggan-Brown is charged with first-degree reckless homicide for the death of 23-year-old Sylville Smith.



The video shows Smith fleeing from a traffic stop holding a gun before being shot seconds later as he approached a chain link fence.



Prosecutors say Smith had thrown his gun over the fence and was no longer armed when Heaggan-Brown shot him in the chest. But Heaggan-Brown's defense attorneys say he feared for his life.

