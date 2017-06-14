Dementia virtual tour event held in Eau Claire

Wednesday afternoon, Azura Memory Care put on the Virtual Dementia Tour at Florian Gardens. The purpose of the event is to show what it's like for people who suffer from dementia.

In order to simulate symptoms of the disease, participants put on tight gloves, wore insoles with pins that stabbed their feet, and donned special glasses that impaired their sight. Loud sounds were then played while people tried to complete a task in 15 minutes.



Organizers say dementia can affect people of all ages, with some of the symptoms including forgetfulness and impaired thinking. They say events like this give caregivers a better understanding of the disease.

Regional Director Paula Gibson told News 18: “When I lost my dad to the disease I thought I knew what was going on, but until I took the tour I really had know idea why he acted the way he did, why he said the things that he said, and taking the tour allowed me to get inside his mind so to speak."

Since the Virtual Dementia Tour began 10 years ago, organizers say caregivers now understand that dementia patients are reacting to pain that can often be treated with Tylenol. The organization says there has been an 80-percent drop in anti-depressant prescriptions for dementia patients, state-wide, over that span.