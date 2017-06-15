3 suspects in custody after armed robbery in Osseo

Osseo (Press Release) -- Osseo Police say 3 suspects are in jail after robbing a man while armed with BB guns.

According to a press release from the Osseo Police Department, at 3:51 p.m. Wednesday afternoon, a man called 911 to report he had been robbed at gunpoint by 3 suspects. Osseo Police believe the suspects were living in Eau Claire.

The Eau Claire Police Department was contacted and requested to assist in locating the suspects. The Eau Claire Police did located the three suspects, and they were arrested. The stolen property, as well as two BB guns were recovered.

The suspects where taken to the Trempealeau County Jail. They've been identified as Ade Jaleel Davis, Tyron Riles and an unidentified juvenile.

The Trempealeau County District Attorney’s Office is now investigating the case.