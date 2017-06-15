Prex Claires celebration in downtown Eau Claire

Eau Claire (Blugold Radio) -- A pre-celebration to kick of the 2017 Eaux Claires Festival is happening in downtown Eau Claire Thursday evening.

Prex Claires is a pre-festival celebration of local music in downtown Eau Claire, taking place June 15 immediately preceding Eaux Claires.

Blugold Radio is working with multiple venues throughout Downtown Eau Claire to jointly market and promote individual shows. Visitors will be able to experience different music types, free and paid shows, as well as shows accessible to different age groups.



Prex Claires is sponsored by The Brewing Projekt and Volume One.