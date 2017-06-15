6/15: Best Outdoor Plants for allergy suffers - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

6/15: Best Outdoor Plants for allergy suffers

Posted:

Eau Claire (WQOW) -- Planting season is in full swing, so what are some good plants to spruce up the outdoors, while reducing allergens?

Some of the best plants for outside are going to be petunia, begonia, phlox, roses, hosta, impatiens, clematis hydrangea, viburnum and zinnia. However, some of the worst plants are going to be sunflowers, mums, daisies, oak, elm and maple. Those plans have much more pollen than most, which will lead to aggravating allergies.

Things to help prevent allergy misery during the season:

  • Use the AC, in home and car, keep windows closed
  • Avoid being outside on windy days
  • Change furnace filters frequently
  • Change clothes/shower after coming in from outside
  • Know pollen counts
     
