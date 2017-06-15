6/15: Best Outdoor Plants for allergy suffers

Eau Claire (WQOW) -- Planting season is in full swing, so what are some good plants to spruce up the outdoors, while reducing allergens?

Some of the best plants for outside are going to be petunia, begonia, phlox, roses, hosta, impatiens, clematis hydrangea, viburnum and zinnia. However, some of the worst plants are going to be sunflowers, mums, daisies, oak, elm and maple. Those plans have much more pollen than most, which will lead to aggravating allergies.

Things to help prevent allergy misery during the season: