Eau Claire police: One person involved in house, garage fires

Eau Claire (WQOW) - Eau Claire police and fire crews said one juvenile is the person behind two recent property fires.

Authorities said on May 7, shortly after 5 a.m., they responded to the 600 block of Franklin Street for a house fire. Officials said the house was vacant and no one was injured. Through a collaborative effort, authorities determined one juvenile was responsible for intentionally starting the fire.

Authorities said the fire caused about $15,000 in damages. The juvenile was referred to Eau Claire County Juvenile Intake for violation of arson.

In a separate incident on May 18, police and fire crews said the same juvenile was responsible for a garage fire on the 1000 block of Summit Street. Authorities said the garage and house were vacant, and no one was injured. They said two neighboring homes had damage to the exterior; no one was home in those properties at the time.

Authorities said the fire caused about $26,000 in damages. The juvenile was referred to the Eau Claire County Juvenile Intake for violation of arson.