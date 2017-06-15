LATEST: Pilot who crashed at U.S. Open suffered serious injuries

Pretty sure I just watched the blimp crash at the #USOPEN ! Hope everybody is ok! pic.twitter.com/OSOCSBF46p

Erin, Wis. (WQOW) -- News 18's Madison affiliate reports the Washington County Sheriff's Office said around 11:15 a.m., a deputy at a security post reported seeing what appeared to be a blimp on fire, or smoking, and rapidly descending.

Hartford Fire was immediately paged and Ashippun Fire used a utility type vehicle to access the crash site. Both Ashippun and Hartford Fire Departments were staged at the 2017 U.S. Open and were able to quickly respond.

The pilot, and sole occupant, was taken via Flight for Life with serious burns and injuries.

The initial investigation shows the blimp may have experienced mechanical problems prior to the crash. The Sheriff's Office has been in contact with the FAA and NTSB to assist with the onsite investigation.

The advertising blimp had been airborne for several hours prior to the incident, and it has been determined the craft was lawfully operating at the proper altitude.

Posted June 25, 2017 (12:49 p.m.):

ERIN, Wis. (AP) -- Blimp operator: The pilot of craft that crashed at US Open is `OK', but is being taken to a hospital.

Posted on June 25, 2017 (12:25 p.m.):

Erin, Wis. (WQOW) - News 18's Madison affiliate, WKOW, reports the Washington County Sheriff's Office is investigating the advertising blimp crash just east of the U.S. Open in the Town of Erin.

They said the PENFED blimp went down in an open field. First responders are on scene and Flight for Life have transported one patient.

The Sheriff's Office asks citizens to avoid the area, and they will update with more information as they can.

Posted on June 15, 2017 (12:00 p.m.):

Erin, Wis. (WQOW) - The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel is reporting a blimp crashed Thursday morning near the U.S. Open at Erin Hills.

There aren't any details at this point of what happened, however, some media outlets are reporting the blimp apparently was on fire before hitting the ground near Highway 83 and Highway 167.

Several people are tweeting pictures and video on Twitter of what appears to be the pilot parachuting to safety.

