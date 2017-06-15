BBB: Publishers Clearing House phone scams

Milwaukee (WQOW) - The Better Business Bureau is issuing a word of warning about a phone scam circulating across Wisconsin.

In a press release, the Better Business Bureau said consumers are reporting phone calls from someone claiming to be associated with Publishers Clearing House (PCH). The BBB said the scam calls are with the following area code, "876", which the BBB said is from Jamaica.

The BBB said the scam caller will say you've won a big prize, but in order to claim it, you need to pay a fee upfront.

One area resident reported to the BBB their incident, saying, "I was told that if I paid $255 today for taxes, tomorrow they would deliver a Publishers Clearing House check for $1.8 million and a 2017 car. They told us to send the money wire transfer through Walmart.”

Another consumer told the BBB, “I was told I won $1 million from PCH. I knew it was a scam because I never entered the sweepstakes. The caller asked me for my bank account number so he could deposit the winnings. I didn’t fall for it.”

Jim Temmer, president and CEO of BBB Serving Wisconsin, said, “The BBB advises if you receive this type of phone call, hang up. Never send money to someone you don’t know. Also, take time to report this type of incident and other scams to BBB Scam Tracker.”

The BBB said there are several ways to recognize a PCH scam; PCH sweepstakes are free to enter and will never require you to pay any fees associated with winning. It said PCH likes to surprise their winners so you will not be contacted by their staff via phone, email or social media.