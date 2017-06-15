USGA: US Open will generate $120M for Wisconsin economy - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

USGA: US Open will generate $120M for Wisconsin economy

Posted:
MGN MGN

ERIN, Wis. (AP) -- The USGA said the U.S. Open at Erin Hills will generate about $120 million for Wisconsin's economy.

The tournament started this morning. Organizers said 2016's U.S. Open at Oakmont in Pennsylvania had a similar economic impact.

The U.S. Open is being held in Wisconsin for the first time. This is also the first major championship to be held at Erin Hills.

The last major in Wisconsin was the 2015 PGA Championship at Whistling Straits in Sheboygan. The USGA said that major generated about $102 million for the state's economy.

RELATED: Phil Mickelson officially withdraws from US Open

RELATED: LATEST: Pilot who crashed at U.S. Open suffered serious injuries

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WQOW
5545 Highway 93, Eau Claire, WI 54701
(715) 835-1881
News Tips: (715)-831-1824 or news@wqow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WQOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.