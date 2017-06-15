12 birds with West Nile virus found in 8 Wisconsin counties, inc - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

12 birds with West Nile virus found in 8 Wisconsin counties, including Chippewa Co.

By Jesse Yang, Internet Director
Madison (WQOW) - The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) reports 12 birds were found in eight counties that have tested positive for West Nile virus, including:

  • Chippewa County
  • Marathon County
  • Juneau County
  • Sauk County
  • Dane County
  • Fond du Lac County
  • Waukesha County

“The positive birds mean that Wisconsin residents need to be more vigilant in their personal protective measures to prevent mosquito bites,” said Karen McKeown, the Wisconsin State Health Officer of the DHS Division of Public Health.

West Nile virus is spread to humans through the bite of an infected mosquito. Mosquitoes acquire the virus by feeding on infected birds.

News 18 reported on Tuesday when the Chippewa County Health Department said a dead crow tested positive for the virus in the county.

