Congressional charity baseball game to go on despite ambush shooting

Congressmen will still play ball as planned Thursday night in a call for bipartisan unity after a mass shooting at at GOP baseball practice Wednesday morning.

The charity match is scheduled for 6:05 CT at Nationals Park. In honor of one of the shooting victims, Rep. Steve Scalise (R-Louisiana), the congressmen will be wearing LSU colors instead of their traditional Republican and Democratic uniforms. Scalise would reportedly always wear LSU gear to practices.

As of Thursday morning, Rep. Scalise, the third ranking House Republican, remains in critical condition. Doctors say he was shot in the left hip and needs additional operations. Scalise and three others were shot at a practice field in Alexandria. Two other people are recovering from secondary injuries.

Police shot and killed the suspected gunman James Hodgkinson, 66, of Illinois during a shootout, federal officials said.