Eaux Claires staff make final preps for 2-day music and arts festival

Eau Claire (WQOW) - Thousands of people will be making their way into Eau Claire over the next couple of days as the third annual Eaux Claires Music and Arts Festival gets under way.



Organizers expect more than 20,000 people from more than 30 countries to attend each day of the two-day festival, which kicks off Friday afternoon.



New to the 2017 festival will be what they call "unannounced shows", where artists will surprise attendees throughout the festival grounds with performances.



Organizers told News 18 it is their goal to make this festival unlike any other event in the world.



"As we started this festival, we always had a vision that it was going to break away from the mold that people traditionally know of music festivals," said Michael Brown, creative director of Eaux Claires Music and Arts Festival. "Part of that is creating an expectation of the unexpected and the way we facilitate that is so much of our creative focus inside the festival is collaboration and cross discipline across our genres."



The economic impact of the event for the Eau Claire area is expected to come close to $7 million.