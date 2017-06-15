City of Eau Claire reminds residents to keep grass mowed

Eau Claire (WQOW) - When was the last time you mowed your lawn? A lot of rain recently has grass growing like a weed, and if you don't take care of it, you are setting yourself up for punishment from the city.



Steve Thompson, Eau Claire's Street Maintenance Manager, said they have received about 75 complaints of grass that has grown too tall already in 2017.



He said when the city receives a complaint, someone is sent to inspect the yard in question to see if the grass is taller than seven inches, which is the limit set through the city ordinance. Thompson said you can face a $75 inspection fee.



The property owner then has 24 hours to cut the grass, or the city will have it cut, and the property owner will be charged for the service. That has happened about 25 times in 2017 alone.



"It's not only for the aesthetics, how it looks, but also when you get taller grass you get rodents and trash starts to get stuck in it and it doesn't look good," Thompson said.



The ordinance also states you are responsible for keeping your boulevard, the area between the sidewalk and road, cut as well.