Eau Claire Fire Department reacts to London fire with a set protocol

After the massive high-rise fire in London that left 17 people dead and dozens in critical condition, the Eau Claire Fire Department is taking notice.

News 18 spoke with the Eau Claire Fire Department on Thursday to find out what their protocol is and how they prepare for emergency situations. The department said they recognize the city doesn't have many tall buildings, but it's important to still practice safety precautions, like fighting flames in tall structures.

In fact, firefighter teams utilize UW-Eau Claire's Towers Residence Hall during the summer months for drills. Fire fighters said Towers Hall is one of the tallest buildings in Eau Claire.

"Our first priority at a fire is to make sure that the occupants are safe. In a high rise situation, that might mean simply sheltering in place or leaving them protected on that floor while we work to extinguish the fire," Division Chief Brian Toonen said.

The hoses the fire department uses in a situation with a tall structure end up being 200 feet long. Chief Toonen said a majority of the buildings in the area have sprinkler and stand pope systems ready in case of an emergency.