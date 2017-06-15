Visit Eau Claire receives $18K marketing grant to promote Eaux Claires

Eau Claire (WQOW) - As Eaux Claires Music and Arts Festival continues to grow so does the number of dollars coming into Eau Claire. Now, the city has a way to keep that going.

On Thursday, Visit Eau Claire accepted an $18,000 grant from the Wisconsin Department of Tourism. It's called a joint effort marketing grant and is meant to expand marketing efforts geared towards Eaux Claires fest. Visit Eau Claire highlighted the famous “Baroque” sculpture, located near the intersection of First and West Grand avenues in Eau Claire, as one way the festival has impacted local tourism all year long.

Officials said it takes everyone in a city to keep tourism growing, and the Eaux Claires fest is a great example of that collaboration.

"It's not just one thing that brings people here. It's the businesses, the places to stay, places to eat, other things to do in addition to special events like the Eaux Claires Art and Music (Festival),” said Julie Fox, with the Wisconsin Department of Tourism. “It's all of that together, and then people who find a community like this that has things happening, is providing opportunities for people of all ages, local folks as well as visitors"

The sculpture lights will be turned on for the first time Thursday night as part of the “Prex Claires” festivities. The Chippewa Valley Theater Guild will be performing “Grease”, starting at 8:30 p.m.

