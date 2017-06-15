Packers conclude minicamp

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) -- Green Bay Packers minicamp is ending on a high note for coach Mike McCarthy.

Thursday is the last day of three-day minicamp. Players then take a break before training camp starts in late July.

Older veterans were excused from minicamp, meaning the focus was placed on younger players. McCarthy said before practice that the workload through the offseason going into Thursday has been significantly higher than last year.

So he says he cut the final offseason workout back because everything accomplished to this point. McCarthy likes how his team looked the first two days of camp.

