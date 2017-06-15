Independence/Gilmanton gets silver at state

Grand Chute (WQOW) -- Independence/Gilmanton comes up a bit short in its quest to win a state baseball title.



Athens edged the Indees, 2-0, in the WIAA Division 4 state championship game. It's the best finish ever for the Indees program. Independence went to the state summer baseball tournament in 2003, and made a semifinal appearance at the 1948 spring tourney.



The Fighting Bluejays took a first-inning lead on a two-run double by Seth Coker. After that, I/G pitcher Dayne Keenan settled down, striking out eight and allowing just four hits over 5 2/3 innings. The Indees had some opportunities against Athens pitcher Klay Ellenbecker, but he scatters six hits, as I/G left nine runners on base.



Independence/Gilmanton ends its season with a 23-6 record.



Athens vs. Independence/Gilmanton box score:

https://www.wiaawi.org/Portals/0/PDF/Results/Baseball_Spring/2017/d4game3.htm