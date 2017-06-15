Tabby's Catfe opens Monday in Menomonie

Menomonie (WQOW) - It's the first of its kind in western Wisconsin, and one of only a few in the entire Midwest.

Tabby's Catfe is not your average neighborhood hang out, it's also a home for adoptable cats from the Dunn County Humane Society.

"The whole idea is to socialize these cats so that when they do get adopted they come in this home, and they're confident. they're not just cats who have lived in a cage," said Tabby's Catfe owner Karlyn Davis.

The front of the catfe serves sandwiches and snacks, along with beer and wine. Behind closed doors is a feline meet and greet in hopes of speeding up adoptions.

"It's not just like you're going to look at a bunch of animals in cages, you're going to share an experience with this adoptable cat, and you're able to see its personality," Davis said.

"When an animal is in an animal shelter it tends to be extremely stressful. All of those stressers produce problems for adopters because they don't get to see the true animal. Typically they get a very brief interaction with them. It allows them to kind of get the pure, like this is who this cat is so I know what I'm getting when I go home, and that's what we want. When people know what they're getting when they go home they tend to stay home," said Josh Dalton with the Dunn County Humane Society.

If you fall in love with the felines Tabby's Catfe keeps adoption applications right on site, but staff said they hope the help goes further than just those living at the catfe.

"We're hoping that this really makes some converts, cats really will grow on you and if one of them here doesn't fit the bill, there are dozens and dozens more at our shelter that are up for adoptions as well," Dalton said.

The catfe opens up Monday at 7:30am. The three furry tenants will be there, but owners said please leave your own cats at home.