'The Caring Coach' offering lifeline to Southern Wisconsin individuals needing medical transport

DUBUQUE, IA (WKOW) -- When it comes to serving Southern Wisconsin and beyond, a 55-year-old former trucker has found a way to pay it forward.

Paramount Paramedic Owner Marvin Ney uses his Dubuque-based paramedic company to serve his community on a daily basis. But a few times a year, he goes above and beyond, bringing out his lovingly named RV: the 'Caring Coach'.

"It's being able to get somewhere where they need to go, when they have no other way," Ney explained.

The RV is designed with all the creature comforts plus a medical lift, to help people need medical transport from far and wide return home when safety and cost become factors. The farthest the 'Caring Coach' has traveled is to the Gulf, but Ney and his medical team will travel coast to coast to help a patient with local ties that is in need.

"We make it work, what needs to be done..and safely," Ney said. "We want to look out for what could happen and plan for it."

Instead of families shelling out $45-50,000 for an air-lift or a pricey medical shuttle, the businessman and medical provider uses the creative camper to bring peace of mind to families. Along the way, he charges them a fraction of the cost, if anything at all for the one-of-a-kind service.

"It's all about the hometown local area," Ney said. "We truly care," he added.

So far, the Caring Coach has helped nearly a dozen patients return home from across the country.

The Caring Coach is not currently seeking donations for the upkeep of the RV, but the program could always use gas money. Learn more about how the service works by CLICKING HERE.