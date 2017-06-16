6/16: June Dairy Month recipes

Eau Claire (WI Milk Marketing Board) -- June Dairy Month is a great way to enjoy dairy treats with summer fun. It's an entire 30 days devoted to celebrating all things dairy, an industry which plays an important role in Wisconsin's economy.

HERE you'll find an index of refreshing dairy-filled desserts to keep you cool this month

June Dairy Month celebrates Wisconsin's long dairy history. A few fun dairy facts:

Wisconsin was officially named "America's Dairyland" in 1930.

It's called America's Dairyland for good reason -- we have more dairy cows per square mile than any other state!

Wisconsin boasts more than 1 million cows, makes more than 25 billion gallons of milk, and produces more than 3 billion pounds of cheese per year!

Dairy is indispensable to the Wisconsin economy. The dairy industry fuels the economy at the rate of $80,000 per minute!

RECIPE #1: Mascarpone Lemon Ice Box Parfaits:

These are an easy and delicious way to cheers to June Dairy Month. The recipe has a great combination of contrasting flavors and textures: crunchy, creamy, tangy and sweet.

This fresh, summery dessert is built in four layers: a base of crushed gingersnap cookies, honey-lemon curd filling, mascarpone whipped cream and fresh strawberries.

Wisconsin mascarpone cheese has always been associated with dessert. It's rich, buttery and contains 70 percent milk-fat, making it a triple créme cheese.



RECIPE #2: Strawberry Shortcake Ice Cream Cake:

Strawberry shortcake is the quintessential summer dessert. Strawberries reach their peak in June and adding Wisconsin-churned ice cream takes this cake to new heights.

For this recipe, we'll need two flavors of ice cream; strawberry and vanilla. There is, perhaps, no dairy product more beloved in the summer than ICE CREAM.

It takes 12 pounds of Wisconsin whole milk to make just one gallon of ice cream!

This mammoth dessert is made in FIVE layers: a vanilla cookie crust followed by a layer of strawberry ice cream, pound cake, fresh strawberry sauce and vanilla ice cream. (It's SIX layers if you include the recommended finishing dollop of whipped cream.) This semi-homemade ice cream cake is seriously simple yet impressive. Serve it up at your next neighborhood block party or as a surprise weeknight dessert for the family.

