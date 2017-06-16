Health experts address growing cases of elder abuse

Wausau (WAOW) -- Thursday marked World Elder Abuse Awareness Day. According to North Central Health Care, one in 10 Americans is a victim of elder abuse.

"Sometimes people have an image in their mind of what a victim of abuse looks like," said Jane Graham Jennings, executive director of the Women's Community. "And often it doesn't look like someone who's elderly."

Attacks can include physical abuse, but most commonly - they involve financial exploitation.

And in several cases, the victims' children are behind the abuse.

"Adult children who are caring for their aging parents are withholding services, withholding taking them to appointments," said Jennings. "Withholding all kinds of personal cares ,and telling their parents to turn over their social security checks."

Even those e who see examples of this every day, said it's still difficult to stomach.

"Thinking of that being any of our grandparents or family members or even our own parents' age," said Brenda Christian, Adult Protective Services Manager at North Central Health Care in Wausau. "Thinking of them facing those taking advantage of [them], it's heartbreaking and it's also very angering."

People across Wisconsin wore purple Thursday in recognition of the awareness day.