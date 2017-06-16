Adopt-A-Pet: Hocus & Pocus

Meet our Pets of the Day: Hocus & Pocus!

These two are only 9 and a half weeks old. They are brother and sister. They are a little timid right now, but that's just because they're still so young, they're getting used to everything. Once they get warmed up to their forever family, they'll be super playful like any kitten. Since they are so young, they have a very long life to live. It's not mandatory to adopt them together, but it's always encouraged with siblings.

If you're interested in Hocus & Pocus, you can find them at the Chippewa County Humane Society.