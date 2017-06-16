Graffiti costs Eau Claire taxpayers thousands of dollars, city officials say

Eau Claire (WQOW) - Graffiti is popping up around the City of Eau Claire, and city officials said the problem is most present when warm weather hits.

“When it starts to warm up, we see quite a bit more graffiti,” said Steven Thompson, Street and Fleet Maintenance Manger for The City of Eau Claire. “So far this year, we've probably cleaned up maybe 30 to 40 cases of graffiti, different types of graffiti.”

Cleaning graffiti up, isn't always easy.

“By either means of a pressure washer, solvents, or in a lot of cases, we end up just painting over it,” Thompson said.

Each time city officials have to respond to graffiti, it takes them about two hours out of their work day and costs about $150 from start to finish. Thompson said the costs end up coming out of taxpayers' pockets. So, if you do the math, $150 multiplied by 30 to 40 cases, it's around $4,500 to nearly $6,000, and the year is only half way over.

“It comes out of our general operating budget,” Thompson said. “There have been cases where the police have tried to identify people have did the graffiti and they (those who were caught) end up paying for it.”

Police are troubled by the problem of graffiti and want the community to work together to fix the problem.

“When you see graffiti at a location, report it right away,” said Kyle Roder, Public Information Officer with the Eau Claire Police Department. “Because that helps us with a time frame of when it appeared and a pattern of where others have appeared and typically through our crime analysts or officers who work the area, they're able to determine and narrow down a suspect on who is doing this.”

Cutting down culprits allow city officials to do the work they were hired for.

“There are much better things that we can be doing other than cleaning up somebody's mess,” Roder said.

Officer Roder said you can be fined $213.10 if you are caught tagging property, and if you're on the receiving end, the City of Eau Claire has a graffiti ordinance in place that says if you have graffiti on your property, you have to clean it up or you could receive the same fine.