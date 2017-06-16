The Latest: Juror: Deliberations in Castile case 'very hard'

A top House Republican, Steve Scalise of Louisiana, was shot by a rifle-wielding gunman Wednesday at a congressional baseball practice just outside of Washington

A top House Republican, Steve Scalise of Louisiana, was shot by a rifle-wielding gunman Wednesday at a congressional baseball practice just outside of Washington

Workers on new Milwaukee Bucks arena squat, stretch, "wiggle in the middle" before hitting the job

It isn't taking long for the capital's post-shooting talk of unity to begin fraying

Dems bridle as some in GOP blame shooting on talk from left

Investigators say the pilot of a small blimp that crashed near the U.S. Open in Wisconsin during the opening round of the golf tournament suffered serious injuries, including burns

Pilot injured when blimp goes down near US Open in Wisconsin

Republicans and Democrats join on ballfield in friendly rivalry tinged with worry about their wounded colleague

Dems, GOP join on ballfield as they don't in Congress

Australia's prime minister denied he was impersonating President Donald Trump during a recent speech, instead describing his performance as "lighthearted and affectionate channeling."

With the looming prospect of a long and drawn-out fight over a proposed U.S.-Mexico border wall, government lawyers are taking new action to close the last cases against landowners over the existing border fence.

Montana's incoming congressional representative is calling for civility in politics after the shooting of Rep. Steve Scalise even though he heads to Washington to be sworn in with an assault conviction for assaulting a reporter.

Authorities have arrested a man who fatally shot five people in New Mexico on Thursday.

Lawmakers are returning to the Capitol and, they hope, to some semblance of normalcy a day after a rifle-wielding attacker opened fire on Republican lawmakers as they practiced for a charity baseball game.

The man who opened fire on Republican lawmakers practicing baseball had angrily railed against President Donald Trump the day before the shooting.

Minnesota jury has reached a verdict in the trial of a police officer charged with manslaughter in the death of a black motorist.

A new round of deliberations is raising the prospects that Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial will end with a verdict instead of a hung jury.

Amazon is buying Whole Foods in a deal valued at about $13.7 billion, in a move to expand its growing reach into groceries.

The Trump administration is formally revoking a blocked program intended to protect the immigrant parents of U.S. citizens and legal residents from the deportation.

Border Patrol agents descended on a medical camp set up in the Arizona desert to provide refuge and water for migrants in the scorching summer heat, arresting four migrants who had just crossed into the U.S. from Mexico.

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) -- A member of the jury that acquitted a Minnesota police officer of manslaughter in the shooting of a black motorist called deliberations "very, very hard" and says he thinks the panel delivered the right verdict.

Dennis Ploussard said the jury was split 10-2 early this week in favor of acquittal for Officer Jeronimo Yanez, who was charged in the death of 32-year-old Philando Castile.

Ploussard said jurors spent a lot of time dissecting the "culpable negligence" requirement for conviction. He said the last two holdouts eventually agreed on acquittal.

Ploussard wouldn't identify the two holdouts, but says they were not the jury's only two black members.

Ploussard declined to said whether he thought Yanez acted appropriately. He said the jury sympathizes with the Castile family.

3:30 p.m.

The mother of a Minnesota motorist who was shot dead by a police officer last July says the officer got away with "murder."

Valerie Castile spoke angrily after a jury acquitted Officer Jeronimo Yanez of manslaughter in the death of her son Philando. He was shot five times seconds after he informed Yanez during a traffic stop that he was carrying a gun.

Yanez testified that Castile ignored his commands not to pull out the gun and he feared for his life.

Valerie Castile called her son's death murder. She pointed out her son was wearing a seatbelt and had his girlfriend and her daughter in the car. She says she's "very disappointed in the system here in the state of Minnesota."

The jury deliberated five days before reaching its verdict.

3:20 p.m.

An attorney for the Minnesota police officer acquitted of manslaughter in the shooting death of a black motorist says the defense team is satisfied with the verdict.

Tom Kelly was among attorneys representing Officer Jeronimo Yanez. A jury in St. Paul cleared Yanez of all charges in the death last July of 32-year-old Philando Castile.

Kelly says the team was confident in their case and in Yanez, and felt his conduct was justified. He says that "doesn't take away from the tragedy of the event."

Yanez shot Castile five times during a traffic stop last July in a St. Paul suburb, seconds after Castile informed him he was carrying a gun.

3:05 p.m.

Family members of a black motorist shot dead by a Minnesota police officer last year reacted angrily to the officer being found innocent of manslaughter.

Officer Jeronimo Yanez was cleared of that charge and two lesser ones Friday in the death of 32-year-old Philando Castile. Yanez shot Castile five times during a traffic stop last July in a St. Paul suburb, seconds after Castile informed him he was carrying a gun.

Castile's mother, Valerie, stood and swore when the jury's verdict was read in St. Paul. His sister and others sobbed loudly. Family members immediately tried to leave the courtroom, and did so after security officers briefly barred their way.

A Minnesota police officer has been acquitted of manslaughter in the fatal shooting of a black motorist.

Jeronimo Yanez was also cleared Friday of two lesser charges in the July traffic stop in a St. Paul suburb. Yanez shot Philando Castile five times just seconds after Castile informed him he was carrying a gun.

Yanez testified that Castile was pulling his gun out of his pocket despite his commands not to do so. The defense also argued Castile was high on marijuana and said that affected his actions.

Castile had a permit for the weapon. Prosecutors questioned whether Yanez ever saw the gun. They argued that the officer overreacted and that Castile was not a threat.

The case garnered immediate attention because Castile's girlfriend streamed the aftermath live on Facebook.

2:15 p.m.

A Minnesota jury has reached a verdict in the trial of a police officer charged with manslaughter in the death of a black motorist.

Ramsey County court officials say the verdict will be read around 2:45 p.m. Central time.

Officer Jeronimo Yanez is charged in the death of 32-year-old Philando Castile.

Yanez pulled Castile over for a broken taillight July 6 in a St. Paul suburb. He shot Castile seconds later, after Castile informed him he was carrying a gun.

The shooting drew widespread attention and condemnation in part because Castile's girlfriend streamed the gruesome aftermath of the shooting live on Facebook.

1:35 p.m.

Defense attorneys for a Minnesota police officer charged with manslaughter in the death of a black motorist say the jury won't deliberate over the weekend if they can't reach a verdict Friday.

Officer Jeronimo Yanez is charged in the July 6 death of Philando Castile. The 32-year-old school cafeteria worker was shot seconds after he informed Yanez he was carrying a gun.

Attorney Earl Gray told reporters after meeting with the judge Friday afternoon that the jury would be discharged until Monday if they don't agree by day's end.

A court spokeswoman didn't immediately respond to a message seeking comment.

Yanez testified that Castile disregarded his orders not to pull out his gun. Prosecutors say the 29-year-old Latino officer overreacted.

10 a.m.

Jurors considering the fate of a Minnesota police officer who killed a black motorist opened their fifth day of deliberations by asking to have the officer's entire testimony re-read to them.

Judge William Leary told jurors Friday that he was denying the request. He said the reasons were unimportant, and he sent them back to work.

Officer Jeronimo Yanez is charged with manslaughter in the death of Philando Castile. Yanez shot Castile during a traffic stop in a St. Paul suburb after Castile informed the officer he was carrying a gun. Castile had a permit for the firearm.

Yanez has testified that Castile ignored his commands not to pull out the gun and he feared for his life. Prosecutors argue he overreacted to a man who wasn't a threat.

12:05 a.m.

Jurors weighing the fate of a Minnesota police officer who killed a black motorist last July are headed into their fifth day of deliberations.

Officer Jeronimo Yanez is charged with manslaughter in the death of Philando Castile. Yanez shot Castile during a traffic stop in a St. Paul suburb after Castile informed the officer he was carrying a gun. Castile had a permit for the firearm.

Deliberations resume Friday morning.

On Wednesday, the apparently deadlocked jury was summoned to court by the judge and told to keep deliberating. Thursday's deliberations passed quietly.

Yanez testified Castile was pulling the gun out against his instructions and he feared for his life. Prosecutors insist Yanez never saw a gun and had plenty of options short of shooting Castile.