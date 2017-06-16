Phoenix Park Footbridge to close starting June 20

Eau Claire (WQOW) - A well-known bridge in Eau Claire will soon close to make way for a new lighting project.

In a press release, Eau Claire city officials said the Phoenix Park Footbridge in downtown Eau Claire will close starting on Tuesday, June 20 to make way for the bridge lights installation project called, "The River Lights at Phoenix Park". Hundreds of lights will be installed on the 526-foot long bridge spanning over the Chippewa River. Officials said the lights will be on display year-round.

Officials said the footbridge will be closed to pedestrian traffic from 6:00 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday throughout the summer until the project is completed. However, the bridge will be open for use, all day on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.

Pedestrian traffic will be re-routed to the Grand Avenue Footbridge during the times when the Phoenix Park Footbridge is closed.

The "Light It Up" fundraising campaign has raised more than $200,000 in donations from the community.