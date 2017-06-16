Uber, Lyft drivers busy during Eaux Claires festival

Thousands of festival goers are turning to ride-share options to get to Eaux Claires Music and Arts Festival safely this weekend.

Uber and Lyft drivers in the area told News 18 that it already has been a busy day driving to and from the Eaux Claires festival grounds. The ride-share services came to Eau Claire in early March. Drivers said they are extremely busy with the festival starting on Friday afternoon.

Uber drivers said customers seemed very pleased with the ride share services in the Chippewa Valley.

"They are very happy to see the various ride-share services that have come into Eau Claire because it is easier for them to get to and from places. It's also safer for them because if they want to have a drink or two, they don't have to worry about breaking the law," said Gunnar Mattson, a driver for Lyft and Uber.

Gunner said his Uber app started beeping nearly right when the festival opened Friday afternoon. He expects to be busy throughout the weekend.