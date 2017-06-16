JUDGE: More evidence needed to make self-defense ruling in Eau Claire Co. homicide

Eau Claire (WQOW) - Cody Kohls, the Fall Creek man accused of putting his father in a choke hold and killing him, was back in court Friday morning for a motion hearing.

In May, the defense asked to introduce testimony from Cody and his mother that would show his father, Edward Kohls, had a history of anger and violence to support a self-defense case.

On Friday, Cody's attorney, Rich White, tried to establish the model for self-defense, saying the force Cody Kohls used is subject to different standards based on whether or not it was meant to kill or cause great bodily harm. Though, Judge Michael Schumacher said he couldn't rule without evidence.

They also discussed whether the jury, should Kohls go to trail, would be allowed to see two Snapchat photos that he took in the back of a police squad car after being arrested.

"The prejudice, it seems to me, comes in the form of – there is some substantial risk that somebody on the jury may view Mr. Kohls in a light that's purely and simply tied to that form of communication at that time,” White said. “So, my point is, that it's not needed and there is some risk, more than minimal, as to it being used improperly."

Ultimately, Judge Schumacher decided he should see the photos before making a decision to show them to a jury or not. Additionally, the judge denied the state's motion to limit mentioning that White is a former Eau Claire County District Attorney, ruling that jurors should be informed of White's past.